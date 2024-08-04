Three Azerbaijani athletes to compete at Paris-2024

4 August 2024 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Today, another Azerbaijani athlete will compete in the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games, Azernews reports.

Anna Skidan will perform in the qualifying round. The female athlete will test her strength in the fencing competition.

This time, Ruslan Lunyov will try to hit the target accurately in the 25-meter air pistol shooting competition. He was 24th in the 10-meter shooting.

Boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kilograms) will also compete in the semi-finals today. Enmanuel Reyes Pla from Spain will be his opponent on the way to the final.

It should be noted that currently, Azerbaijan has three medals. Judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kilograms) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kilograms) became Olympic champions, while boxer A. Dominguez secured at least the bronze prize by qualifying for the semi-finals.

