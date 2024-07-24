Azerbaijan national basketball team takes win in Albania
Azerbaijan's under-18 girls' national basketball team played its first game in the European Championship, Azernews reports.
The national team faced Albania in Group B of Division C held in Pristina. The meeting ended with the victory of the national team with a score of 72:53.
The most productive basketball player of the match was the member of our national team Angelina Ismayilova (21 points, 4 rebounds).
The Azerbaijani national team will play its next match in the group against Georgia on July 24 at 19:00 Baku time.
---
