Azerbaijan national basketball team takes win in Albania

24 July 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's under-18 girls' national basketball team played its first game in the European Championship, Azernews reports.

The national team faced Albania in Group B of Division C held in Pristina. The meeting ended with the victory of the national team with a score of 72:53.

The most productive basketball player of the match was the member of our national team Angelina Ismayilova (21 points, 4 rebounds).

The Azerbaijani national team will play its next match in the group against Georgia on July 24 at 19:00 Baku time.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz