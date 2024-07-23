FC Neftchi-Baku signs German defender Robert Bauer

FC Neftchi-Baku has officially announced the signing of German defender Robert Bauer from Al Tai FC of the Saudi Pro League, Azernews reports.

Bauer, a seasoned player with experience in various clubs such as Werder Bremen, Nürnberg, and Ingolstadt, brings a wealth of expertise and skill to his new team.

The football player is poised to make a significant impact on the team's performance and contribute to their success in upcoming matches and tournaments.

FC Neftchi Baku is an Azerbaijani professional football club based in the capital, Baku, that plays in the Azerbaijan Premier League, the highest tier of Azerbaijan football. The club was founded on 18 March 1937 and played under the name of Neftyanik until 1968. Since then, the club has been competing under the name of Neftçi.

FC Neftchi-Baku played for a total of 27 seasons in the Top Division of Soviet football. The main achievement of that period is the bronze medals of the USSR Championship won in 1966. Neftçi has won nine Azerbaijan Premier League titles, six Azerbaijan Cups and two Azerbaijan Supercup titles. The club is one of the two teams in Azerbaijan, along with Qarabağ, which has participated in all Azerbaijan Premier League championships so far.

In 2012, Neftchi became the first Azerbaijani club to advance to the group stage of a European competition after defeating APOEL 4–2 on aggregate in the play-off round of the 2012–13 UEFA Europa League. The football club plays its matches at the Neftçi Arena in Baku, which also serves as the venue for Azerbaijan national team matches.

