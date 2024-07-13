Azerbaijani gymnasts reach final of international tournament in Portugal [PHOTOS]
Azerbaijani gymnasts have progressed to the final of the Scalabis Cup international trampoline competition held in Santarem, Portugal, Azernews reports.
Ayan Shabanova (trampoline), Abbasov Huseyn and Omar Gasimli (double mini-trampoline) qualified for the decisive stage.
Ibrahim Mustafazadeh, Ali Niftaliyev and Farhad Valiyev claimed bronze medals in the team event.
The tournament will run until July 13.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz