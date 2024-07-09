Mikhail Malkin wins gold medal at FIG Trampoline World Cup

9 July 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin has won a gold medal at the FIG Trampoline World Cup held in Coimbra, Portugal, Azernews reports.

The gymnast snatched the gold medal at the trampoline gymnastics event.

Recall that Mikhail Malkin achieved a historic victory in the history of Azerbaijani gymnastics. Mikhail Malkin secured a gold medal at the Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships 2023 in Birmingham, UK.

He became the first national gymnast to win first place in individual tumbling competitions.

At the same time, the Azerbaijani national team, consisting of Mikhail Malkin, Tofiq Aliyev, Adil Hajizade and Elnur Mammadov became the world champions in the same event.

Mikhail Malkin was previously awarded the FIG Trophy in the US on the basis of the highest score in three similar competitions in which he participated last year.

He also showed his best at the Coimbra 2022 World Cup in Portugal and the 7th Budapest International Men's Artistic Gymnastics Cup.

The gymnast claimed a gold medal at Coimbra 2022 in trampolining and took first place at the World Cup competitions (acrobatic track jump).

More than 200 gymnasts showed their streanth in Coimbra, where titles were at stake in Individual and Synchronised Trampoline as well as Tumbling and DMT.

Coimbra also represents the final opportunity for gymnasts to attain World Cup ranking points in the race for the overall World Cup series titles up for grabs.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz