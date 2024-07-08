AWF President congratulates Azerbaijani wrestlers for high results in U20 WC

8 July 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Economy, and President of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AWF) Mikayil Jabbarov congratulated the young athletes who achieved high results in the U20 European Championship held in Serbia.

Azernews reports that the AWF President has shared a post on X.

#Serbiya-da keçirilən #U20 #Avropaçempionatı-nda gənc #güləş-çilərimiz uğurla çıxış ediblər.

- Sərbəst güləş üzrə millimiz 1 qızıl, 4 gümüş və 1 bürünc medal qazanaraq komanda hesabında Avropa çempionu olub.

- Yunan-Roma güləşi üzrə millimiz 1 gümüş və 3 bürünc medalla komanda… pic.twitter.com/CAyY9KBvPJ — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) July 7, 2024

"Our young wrestlers performed successfully at the U20 European Championship held in Serbia.

- In freestyle wrestling, our national team won 1 gold, 4 silver, and 1 bronze medals and became the European champion in the team account.

- In Greco-Roman wrestling, our national team took 3rd place in the team score with 1 silver and 3 bronze medals.

- Our national team won 1 gold medal in women's wrestling.

We congratulate all our athletes and coaches who won medals at the European Championship. I believe that these victories will lead to greater achievements," he said.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani wrestlers won 4 medals on the last day of the European Championship.

---

