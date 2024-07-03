Azerbaijani rowers win five medals at Int'l Rowing Regatta [PHOTOS]

3 July 2024 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani rowers have won five medals at the 120th International Rowing Regatta held in Vienna, Austria, Azernews reports.

Senior rower Bahman Nasiri clinched a gold medal in the 2000m A-finals, while Ziya Mammadzade took silver and Murad Sadikhov won bronze medal of the competition.

Junior athlete Nurlan Pashayev grabbed a gold medal in the 2000m A-finals. Azer Ilyasov scooped a bronze medal in the 1500m A-finals.

Rowing developed quickly in Azerbaijan with the establishment of the National Rowing Federation (AMAF) in December 2006.

Being a member of the International Rowing Federation (FISA) and the International Canoe Federation (ICF), the AMAF participates in various international competitions and European and world championships.

