Aston Villa complete Ian Maatsen signing from Chelsea

29 June 2024 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Ian Maatsen from Chelsea on a six-year contract, Azernews reports.

The Athletic reported earlier this month that Villa had agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign Maatsen, with personal terms already in place.

The Netherlands international did have a now-expired release clause which was worth £35million — but only for Borussia Dortmund, where Maatsen spent the second half of last season — and Villa and Chelsea have compromised on a fee just above that figure.

Villa manager Unai Emery is a huge admirer of the 22-year-old and wanted to recruit him ahead of next season as Villa prepare to play in the Champions League for the first time.

Maatsen’s terms at Chelsea had been due to end in June 2025 but were extended by 12 months in January ahead of his loan to Dortmund. In Germany, he quickly established himself as a key part of their run to the Champions League final.

The Dutchman had only made three starts — one in the Premier League, two in the Carabao Cup — and 12 substitute appearances in the first half of last season before joining Dortmund. He then started all seven of their European games, including the Champions League final, and 15 of their 18 Bundesliga matches.

