Azerbaijan to be represented by 14 judokas in international multi-sport tournament

19 June 2024 20:23 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani judokas who will participate in the international multi-sport tournament "BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024" held in Kazan, Russia, have been announced.

Citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Azernews reports that the national team will be represented by 7 female and 7 male athletes in 14 weight categories.

Among women, Ramila Aliyeva (48 kilograms), Nuray Guliyeva (52 kilograms), Nargiz Hajiyeva (57 kilograms), Leyla Huseynova (63 kilograms), Sudaba Aghayeva (70 kilograms), Narmin Amirli (78 kilograms) and Nigar Suleymanova (+78 kilograms) ) will try their strength. In the men's fight, Huseyn Allahyarov (60 kilograms), Rashad Yelkiyev (66 kilograms), Nariman Mirzayev (73 kilograms), Maharram Imamverdiyev (81 kilograms), Musa Huseynli (90 kilograms), Huseyn Dadashov (100 kilograms) and Jamal Feyziyev (+100) kilogram) will test their strength.

Judo competitions will be held on June 21-22.

---

