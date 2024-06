Greco-Roman wrestlers claim gold medals

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have claimed gold medals in the Budapest Ranking Series, Azernews reports.

On the last day of the competition, Eldeniz Azizli (55 kg) faced Brazilian Marat Garipov in the final.

The wrestler, who won over his opponent with a complete advantage (9:0) climbed to the top of the podium.

Hasrat Jafarov (72 kg ) defeated Egyptian Mustafa Alameldi (5:2) and became the champion.

At the same time, Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won silver, while Haji Aliyev (65 kg) grabbed bronze.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.

The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia.

The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the tournament

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz