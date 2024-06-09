Azerbaijani paralympic swimmers advance to finals at Citi World Series

9 June 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijani athlete Vali Israfilov advanced to the final of the men's 100m breaststroke event with a time of 1:09.25 at the Citi Para Swimming World Series 2024 in Limoges, France, Azernews reports.

Another Azerbaijani swimmer, Ali Valiyev, also qualified for the final in the men's 50m freestyle event.

The competition will continue until June 9.

It should be noted that this prestigious event is part of the international para swimming competition series, which attracts top para swimmers from around the world.

