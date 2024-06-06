Azerbaijan Basketball League's agenda announced [PHOTOS]

6 June 2024 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Basketball League has discussed the agenda for 2024/2025 season, Azernews reports.

President of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation, Emin Amrullayev, members of the advisory committee and representatives of the clubs, exchanged views on the issues on the agenda.

The meeting covered such issues as the number of clubs to join Azerbaijan Basketball League (ABL), the limits of legionnaires and local players, the creation of the first league, the U-14 league.

The participants of the event also touched upon the fundamental organization of women's basketball clubs.

Opinions of the club officials were taken into consideration by the federation management.

In conclusion, Emin Amrullayev said that the final decisions will be announced to the club officials in the next few days.

