Baku hosts inaugural "Sea Breeze Padel Cup" international tournament

The Azerbaijan Tennis Federation has brought together local talents alongside players from Bulgaria, Turkiye, Georgia and Saudi Arabia for the debut of the "Sea Breeze Padel Cup" in Baku, Azernews reports.

Over 50 competitors will vie for victory in the tournament's initial round, scheduled to conclude on May 30, followed by the commencement of the second stage.

The event, supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Tennis Federation and "Sea Breeze Resort," will culminate on June 2.

Winners will receive cash prizes: 1000 euros for first place, 600 euros for second place, and 400 euros for third place.

