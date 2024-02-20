Azerbaijani weightlifter snatches gold at European Championships [PHOTOS]

20 February 2024 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani weightlifter Dadash Dadashbayli (109 kg) has claimed three gold medals at the European Championships held in Bulgaria.

The weightlifter managed to lift 176 kilograms in the snatch and became the European champion in this movement, Azernews reports.

The athlete repeated the same success in the clean and jerk. He lifted 212 kilograms over his head and won the gold medal.

With a total weight of 388 kilograms (176+212), Dadash Dadashbayli climbed to the top of the podium, ahead of everyone else in Europe.

Previously, Afgan Bayramov achieved such success among men in 2012 at the European Championships held in Antalya, Turkiye.

The European Weightlifting Championships is an annual event organised by the European Weightlifting Federation (EWF). It has been held since 1896.

A separate event for women was held from 1988 to 1997, after which both championships have been held as one event.

Around 402 weightlifters, including 202 men and 200 women from 43 countries took part in the European Weightlifting Championships 2024.

