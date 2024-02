19 February 2024 22:01 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have grabbed two medals in 2024 WT President’s Cup - G-2 in Tehran, Iran, Azernews reports.

Taleh Suleymanov clinched a silver medal in the 87 kg weight class, while Alasgar Aliyev earned a bronze medal in the 74 kg division.

---

