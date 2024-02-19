Azerbaijan Championship among female chess players wraps up [PHOTOS]

The Azerbaijan Championship among female chess players has wrapped up.

A total of 15 female chess players took part in the tournament, which was memorable with exciting games, Azernews reports.

Co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, the competition aimed to promote and recognise the exceptional skills of female chess players in the country.

Ayan Allahverdiyeva, who scored 5.5 points in 7 rounds, won the Azerbaijan Championship for the first time in her career.

Narmin Abdinova, who was half a point behind the national champion, took second place. Sabina Ibrahimova, who has the same score, ranked third according to additional indicators.

Laman Hajiyeva and Sabina Rzali, who scored 4.5 points each, finished the Azerbaijan championship in 4th and 5th places, respectively.

The Azerbaijan Championship boasted a total prize fund of 15,000 AZN. The prize fund was divided among the top five chess players. The winning chess player gets 6,000 AZN.

Chess players Ayan Allahverdiyeva and Narmin Abdinova, who secured the first two places, will represent Azerbaijan in the individual European championship, adding an extra layer of motivation and recognition.

The chief judge of the tournament was Inara Topchiyeva, who ensured fair play and adherence to the tournament rules.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz