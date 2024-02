18 February 2024 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani parajudoka Vugar Shirinli won a silver medal at the rating tournament held in Heidelberg, Germany, Azernews reports.

The athlete competed in the J2 group of the 60 kg weight category.

Vugar Shirinli is the winner of the XVI Summer Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

