Azerbaijani referee to officiate at FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024

14 February 2024 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani FIFA referee Ingilab Mammadov will officiate FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024 matches.

Dubai will host the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024 on February 15-25, Azernews reports.

The 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup will be the 12th edition of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, the premier international beach soccer championship contested by men's national teams of the FIFA member associations

Overall, this will be the 22nd edition of a world cup in beach soccer since the establishment of the Beach Soccer World Championships, which ran from 1995 to 2004 but was not governed by FIFA; all world cups took place annually until 2009, when they became a biennial event.

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was preceded by the Beach Soccer World Championships, established in 1995, which took place every year for the next decade under the supervision of Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW) and its predecessors. FIFA joined hands with BSWW in 2005 to take over the organisation of the competition, re-branding it as an official FIFA tournament.

