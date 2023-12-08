Heydar Aliyev Center hosts FIA General Assembly final meeting [PHOTOS]

8 December 2023 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Heydar Aliyev Center has hosted the annual final meeting of the FIA General Assembly.

President of the International Automobile Federation Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov addressed the event, Azernews reports.

Welcoming the guests, Anar Alakbarov spoke about the importance of holding the FIA General Assembly and Award ceremony in Baku. He emphasised that the main purpose of such events is to increase the interest of the public in the field of motor sports, to educate all road users in Azerbaijan about safe, sustainable and accessible mobility.

"Azerbaijan Automobile Federation regularly organizes competitions in the field of motor sports, drift exercises, off-road car rallies, karting races, exhibitions and parades of classic cars and other projects," said Anar Alakbarov, noting that Azerbaijan has been hosting Formula 1 races since 2016.

He expressed his gratitude to the FIA for its support in the successful implementation of the Formula 1 race on the beautiful streets in Baku. In particular, gratitude was expressed to everyone who contributed to the successful and memorable FIA week in Baku, including FIA employees and volunteers.

Baku is hosting the FIA General Assembly and the FIA Awards Ceremony for the first time on December 5–8.

The FIA Awards Ceremony is considered to be the highlight event for awarding prizes to champions in the main fields of international motorsport. Since 2011, the FIA Awards ceremony has been considered a memorable and spectacular event, as well as the traditional closing of the annual FIA General Assembly week.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz