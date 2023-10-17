Azerbaijani boxers to take part in Golden Glove international tournament

17 October 2023 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

Four Azerbaijani boxers will take part in the Golden Gloves international tournament. The international boxing tournament "Golden Gloves" will start in Serbia's Cacak on 18 October, Azernews reports.

The press service of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation informs that the Azerbaijani national team will try its strength in the four-day competition.

Head coach Pedro Roque and senior coach Nariman Abdullayev will give chances for "Golden Gloves" to Umid Rustamov (60 kilograms), Ruslan Rustamov (63.5 kilograms), Kyamran Shahsuvarli (75 kilograms) and Alfonso Dominguez (86 kilograms).

Anar Nagdiyev will represent Azerbaijan at the tournament as a referee.

The team, which left on a trip today, will return to Baku on 22 October. It should be noted that the lottery will be held on 17 October.

The Golden Gloves of America is an organization that promotes annual competitions of amateur boxing in the United States, awarding winners with a belt and a ring, and the title of national champion. The organization currently owns 30 franchises and involves hundreds of administrators, coaches, trainers, and counselors in local and regional tournaments throughout the United States.

The Golden Gloves tournament originated in 1923 when the sports editor of the Chicago Tribune, Arch Ward, came up with the idea of a citywide amateur boxing tournament in Chicago. The tournament was sponsored by the Tribune in 1927 and eventually grew to include other cities and states, leading to a National Tournament of Champions each year.

The Chicago tournament was viewed as one of the two elite Golden Gloves Championships in the United States, with winners from selected states and regions heading to Chicago to compete. Winners from other sections of the U.S. faced each other in the New York Golden Gloves tournaments, and the champions from the Chicago tournament went on to face champions from the New York tournament in the Intercity Golden Gloves tournament.

This year's Golden Gloves international tournament will feature four Azerbaijani boxers, who will compete against boxers from other countries in the tournament. The competition promises to be an exciting event, and the Azerbaijani boxers will be looking to make a strong showing in the tournament.

