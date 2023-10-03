Third Belt Wrestling European Championships kick off in Baku [PHOTOS]

The 3rd Belt Wrestling European Championships has started in Baku.

The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Farhad Hajiyev, President of the Azerbaijan Belt Wrestling Federation Rafik Valiyev, General Secretary of the International Belt Wrestling Association (IBWA) Khabir Khabibullin, as well as federation officials and representatives of the sports community attended the opening ceremony, Azernews reports.

In his opening remarks, Farhad Hajiyev highlighted the development of sports in Azerbaijan, including of a non-Olympic ones, especially the traditional sports in the country.

Seventeen Azerbaijani wrestlers enriched the country`s medal haul with medals.

Among women, Gozal Zutova (76 kg) won a gold medal, Parvin Huseynova (76 kg) grabbed silver, Malakkhanum Mammadova, Fidan Aliyeva (both 52 kilograms), Basti Safarova (58 kilograms), Aytaj Guliyeva (both 58 kilograms), Diana Shoranova (66 kilograms) and Shahla Allahverdiyeva (76 kilograms) ) were awarded bronze medals.

Among men, Eyvaz Bakhshiyev (62 kg), Tarlan Agayev (75 kg), Namig Abbasli (57 kg), Soltan Aghayev (82 kg) took second place, while Elnur Abdullayev (57 kg), Ali Mikayilov (75 kg), Ali Humbatzade (82 kg) ), Nihad Mammadzadeh (90 kg) and Nihad Isgandarli (90 kg) took the third place.

Held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, the 3rd Belt Wrestling European Championships runs from October 1 to 4.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz