Baku hosts motor rally and exhibition of classic cars [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

28 August 2023 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

A motor rally and exhibition of classic cars has been held in Baku.

Co-organized by Azerbaijan Automobile Federation and Zhara Events Company, the event featured retro cars and exhibits, which are kept in the Heydar Aliyev Center's permanent collection, Azernews reports.

The motor rally started in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center and proceeded to the Sea Breeze. Vehicles manufactured before 1983 took part in the rally.

However, retro cars drove through the center of Baku first. In the already traditional procession, the streets of the capital were decorated with a caravan of classic cars produced in different years and in various countries. Each of them has its own, original history, and their historical value only increases with time.

The retro cars evoked a feeling of nostalgia among the Baku citizens, guests of the capital and classic cars lovers, offering them a wonderful journey to the past.

The exhibition also demonstrated a unique car. As you know, it is rarely possible to install various decorative compositions on cars and create pieces of art. For the first time in Azerbaijan, a unique decorative composition consisting of plant elements was created on a Gaz-M21 Volga car.

Sea Breeze hosted an exhibition of classic cars that traveled more than 50 kilometers to this recreation center.

A sponsor zone was also organized at the venue for various presentations and entertainment. In recent years, the Formula 1 race car, which was hosted by the Azerbaijani capital was also located here.

In addition, the audience was presented with a retro-style concert featuring famous performers. Favorite singers Aysel, Jin, Dilara Kazimova, Nigar Jamalzade, EMIN, Murad Arif, Nura Suri, Rilaya Huseynzade, Zamik Huseynov performed there.

During the procession of classic cars, an entertainment program was organized for Sea Breeze visitors: contests were held, prizes were awarded in various categories.

The title of "The most disciplined driver" was given to the driver of the car "Moskvich-412" Tabriz Gorchiev. Jaguar E-Type owner Graham Alexander Taylor was awarded the "Most Unique Car" award. The owner of the Ford Model A, Azad Karimov, became the winner in the nomination "The Oldest Car". Volvo owner-Murad Ismayilov became the winner in the nomination "The Car of Choice of a Celebrity".

In the nomination "The Brightest Retro Clothing",the first place was awarded to Gulnar Hajizade, while Konul Guliyeva ranked second.

The Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Guo Min received the award in the nomination "The Most Striking Dress and Special Guest".

