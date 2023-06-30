Azerbaijan's position in European Games has not changed

30 June 2023 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

After the tenth day of the III European Games held in Poland, the number of medals in Azerbaijan's assets has not changed, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan retained its 24th place in the overall ranking with 2 gold, 1 silver and 5 bronze medals.

However, a change has been observed among the countries ranking in the first three places. As before, Italy (22 gold, 22 silver, 27 bronze) leads the ranking according to the number of medals. Spain (19 gold, 13 silver, 15 bronze) rose to second place again. Ukraine (19 gold, 10 silver, 7 bronze) fell to the third place.

So far, a total of 41 countries have won medals.

---

