10 June 2023 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani sailors led by Vice-President of the Azerbaijan’s Sailing Federation Burcu Algon Giorgianni and coach Yasin Çakır will test their strength at the 2023 Optimist World Championship to be held in Costa-Brava, Spain on June 15-25, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan’s hopes will be pinned on Emel Mammadli, Davud Babazade, Nargiz Mahmudova and Nazrin Mammadova.

