Day 1: Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 welcomes motorsport fans

28 April 2023 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 starts today at Baku City Circuit. The race welcomes motorsport fans from more than 100 countries.

The first day will feature F1 practice session, followed by a qualifying session in the afternoon, Azernews reports.

Meanwhile, F2 free practice is also scheduled for the morning, followed by the qualifying session.

The races will start from Azadlig Square and also finish there. F 1 cars are expected to make 51 laps along the track with 20 turns and a total length of over six kilometers.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 promises unparalleled excitement and fun both for F1 pilots and the race fans.

After a three year break, concert programs will once again delight F1 race fans. Renowned DJ Don Diablo will give a concert in Baku on April 28th.

The Dutch DJ Hardwell will perform in the Baku Boulevard Fanzone on April 29, right after the culmination of the season's first F1 sprint race.

Meanwhile, negotiations are underway to extend the contract for holding the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The last Grand Prix is scheduled to be held in Baku this year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz