National gymnast succeeds to final of European Artistic Gymnastics Championship

Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov has reached the final of the European Artistic Gymnastics Championship.

The national gymnasts ranked sixth in the qualification of the exercise on the rings, paving the way to the final, Azernews reports. In the qualification, Simonov scored 14.666 points.

The European Artistic Gymnastics Championship is taking place in Antalya, Turkiye.

Azerbaijan is represented at the competitions by Nikita Simonov and Ivan Tikhonov (men's artistic gymnastics), Samira Gahramanova and Nazanin Teymurova (women's artistic gymnastics).

The gymnastics championship will last until April 16.

Earlier, Azerbaijani female gymnasts secured six medals at the 34th Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix 2023.

Zohra Aghamirova snatched a gold medal in the clubs discipline and three silver medals in the exercises with a hoop, a ball and in the all-around event respectively.

The national gymnastics team in group exercises, comprised of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina, secured a silver medal in the exercises with three ribbons and two balls, as well as a bronze in five hoops discipline.

