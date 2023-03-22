Rhythmic gymnasts to compete in Baku-held World Cup competitions

22 March 2023 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

On April 21-23, the World Cup competitions in rhythmic gymnastics will be held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation noted that according to the registration list of the third international gymnastics competition to be hosted in Azerbaijani in 2023, athletes from 46 countries are expected to compete in the program of individual and group exercises.

In the three-day competitions, gymnasts will compete in individual apparatus and all-around.

According to tradition, the Cup of AGF Trophy will be presented to the gymnast and group team who have collected the most points in the competitions.

We should note that this will be the tenth world cup competition in rhythmic gymnastics organized in Azerbaijan. Baku hosted the world championship of this type in 2005 and 2019.

---

