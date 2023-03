5 March 2023 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani judokas finished the " Grand Slam" tournament held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, with one medal, Azernews reports.

Two Azerbaijani athletes, who joined the competition, bid farewell to the competition early.

Nariman Mirzayev lost to the representative of Tajikistan Bahruzi Khojazoda, Rashid Mammadaliyev (both 73 kg) lost to the Uzbek athlete Shakhram Ahadov

