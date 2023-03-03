National gymnast reaches FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup finals in Doha [PHOTO]

3 March 2023 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's artistic gymnast Nikita Simonov has qualified for the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Cup finals in Doha, Qatar.

The 27-year-old gymnast finished fourth in exercises with hoops, which let him reach the final stage, Azernews reports.

Another national gymnast Nazanin Teymurova finished the qualifying round in fifth place.

The 2023 FIG World Cup circuit in Artistic Gymnastics is a series of competitions officially organized and promoted by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) in 2023.

The World Cup series is organized in Germany, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Egypt.

The 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha will run until March 4.

Azerbaijan is the next country on the list to host the 2023 FIG World Cup events on March 9-12.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation (AGF) on the list of meritorious federations. For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included on the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has topped the list.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz