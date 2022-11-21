Press conference held in Baku within UBO World Light Heavyweight Title Fight Night [PHOTO]

21 November 2022 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

A press conference has been organized in Baku within UBO World Light Heavyweight Title Fight Night, Azernews reports.

The tournament brought together boxers from Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Kuwait, and Turkiye, who fought in various weight categories.

A boxing bout between Ayhan Ismayilov (Azerbaijan) and Hasan Kubilai Alcu (Turkiye) grabbed the special attention of sports fans.

Azerbaijan was also represented by world championship medalist Sarkhan Aliyev, European Games, and Islamic Games medalist, Olympic Games participant Tayfur Aliyev and professional boxer Tariel Jafarov, who has 17 wins out of 22 fights (16 by knockout).

The guest of honor was the champion of WBC Silver Asia, WBC İnternational, and Universal Boxing Organization Serdar Avci (Turkey).

The championship was organized on November 19 by Karapapak Fight Club and Promotion, MCM Fight Club and Promotion, TGA Promotion and Management with the support of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

