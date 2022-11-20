National boxer gains second victory in Spain [PHOTO]

20 November 2022 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani boxer Sanan Hatamov (67 kg) has won his second fight at IBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships 2022, Azernews reports.

National boxer, who previously knocked out Neri Kanaviri (Bolivia), faced Canadian Jacob Blais in the finals. In a tense battle, Sanan Hatamov defeated his opponent with a score of 4:1.

Next, the boxer will try his strength against Kazakhstan's Nurbek Mursal in the quarterfinals.

IBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships 2022 kicks off in the Spanish city of La Nucia, Alicante Region.

The championship brought together 684 boxers from 89 countries.

