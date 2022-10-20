Azerbaijani karate team wins multiple medals in Karlovy Vary

20 October 2022 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani karate competitors have captured multiple medals at the 29th SKDUN World Shotokan Karate Championship in Karlovy Vary, the Czech Republic, Azernews reports.

The national karate team won 9 gold, 6 silver, and 20 bronze medals in individual categories; silver medals were won by adults, gold medals by juniors, and the world championship trophy in team fights.

Azerbaijani karate competitors came third in the overall medal standings.

The championship brought together karate competitors from 29 countries.

Over the past few years, national karateka won prestigious international tournaments, and European and World championships.

Rafael Aghayev has managed to achieve all of the highest sporting victories in karate; he is a multiple European and world champion.

For outstanding sports achievements, he was repeatedly awarded by the leadership of the National Olympic Committee, and the Youth and Sports Ministry of Azerbaijan.

President of the World Karate Federation Antonio Espinosa called him the "Diamond of the Karate World".

Rafael Aghayev won a gold medal in karate (Kumite) competitions at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

He secured the gold medal thanks to a victory over Pakistani Ghulam Abbas in the 75kg division final.

Irina Zaretska is also well-known for her numerous victories in the international arena.

She won a gold medal at the Karate1 2014 Premier League in Almere, a bronze medal at the World Karate Cup 2014, a gold medal at the Premier League Karate1 2015 in Istanbul, a silver medal at the Premier League Karate1 2017, etc.

In September, Azerbaijani karate fighters grabbed six medals including three gold and three bronze at Karate 1 Premier League in Baku.

Eminaga Guliyev (60 kg), Irina Zaretskaya (68 kg), and Asiman Gurbanli (+84 kg) enriched the country's medal haul with gold medals.

Bronze medals came from Tural Agalarzada (67 kilograms), Turgut Hasanov (84 kg), and Murad Hajizada (+84 kg).

