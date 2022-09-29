Youth & Sport minister meets with US wrestling coaches [PHOTO]

29 September 2022 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has received US wrestling coaches John Smith and Sally Roberts, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva, head of the Sports Department Elnur Mammadov, and the responsible employee of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan Fargani Aliyev participated in the meeting.

The minister greeted the guests and expressed his belief that the meetings, to be held in the country, will be helpful.

During the meeting, John Smith and Sally Roberts noted Azerbaijani athletes' achievements and expressed their deep interest in Azerbaijani sports. US wrestling coaches thanked him for the warm reception.

John Smith was a two-time NCAA Division I national champion, and a six-time world champion with two Olympic Championships and four World Wrestling Championships.

Smith is the only American wrestler ever to win six consecutive World or Olympic championships as a competitor.

Former female wrestler Sally Roberts won bronze medals at the 2003 and 2005 world championships.

Sally Roberts ultimately became a two-time World bronze medal winner and three-time U.S. National Champion.

