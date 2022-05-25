Participants of Azerbaijan, Baku Aerobic Gymnastics Championships include very promising young people - head coach

25 May 2022 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

Participants of the 6th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics include very promising young people, head coach of the Azerbaijani team in aerobic gymnastics Marian Kolev told Trend.

"I’m glad that many young athletes participate in the Azerbaijan and Baku Championships. This is a good indicator. There are promising young people who need time to develop their abilities, and in the future, they will be able to show good results not only in local competitions but also in international competitions. I hope that every year the number of participants will grow," Kolev said.

The head coach emphasized that the members of the national team will take part in the World competitions among age groups (June 10–12), and then in the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championship (June 16–18), which will be held in the city of Guimarães (Portugal).

"I hope that our gymnasts will complete the entire program without faults and mistakes. I won't talk about what places we can take - sport is the sport, and it’s difficult to predict the results in competitions," he noted. "It’s important that the athletes perform well. Of course, the team performing in the airodance program must defend my title, because it’s the world champion. The team has changed, new gymnasts have entered it, and they will perform with a new program."

"Mixed pair of Vladimir Dolmatov and Medina Mustafayeva will fight for the license for the European Games. I hope they take it, which is very important for us," added Kolev.

The 6th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics is being held at Baku Olympic Sports Complex.

Some 80 gymnasts from “Ojaq” Sport Club, “Zirve” Sports Complex, “Grace” Sports Complex and Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex are competing for medals at these competitions.

At the Baku Championship, athletes are taking part in the Age Categories of youngsters (born in 2014-2015), children (born in 2011-2013), pre-juniors (born in 2008-2010) and juniors (born in 2005-2007), while pre-juniors (born in 2008-2010), juniors (born in 2005-2007) and seniors (born in 2004 and older) will perform at the Azerbaijan Championship.

According to the relevant Age Categories, gymnasts will compete in the Individual program within Mixed Pairs, Trios and Groups.

