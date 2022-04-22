By Trend

The Azerbaijani team reached the final of the five hoops program in group exercises on the first day of the 9th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

The exercise was performed by a team of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina. The team has received 33.050 points from the judges and ranked second.

Teams representing Italy (33.250 points), Israel (32.750 points), Japan (30.200 points), Germany (29.500 points), Uzbekistan (28.950 points), Finland (27.300 points) and Georgia (26.900 points) also qualified for the finals.

The 9th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held on April 22-24 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. About 130 athletes from 31 countries, including 42 individual and 84 group gymnasts (14 groups) take part in the 5th international competition in gymnastics disciplines hosted by Azerbaijan in 2022.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz