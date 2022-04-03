By Trend

I came to the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku for a gold medal, athlete from Kazakhstan Nariman Kurbanov, who won first place in the exercise on the gymnastic horse told Trend.

Nariman Kurbanov was also awarded the FIG Cup, which is awarded to gymnasts based on the results of the three best results shown at four stages of the World Cup.

"Of course, I am glad not only for the victory, but also for the FIG Cup. I am coming to Baku for the fourth time, I reached the finals of the competition three times, but somehow it was not possible to win medals. This time, I came for the gold medal. I prepared for this for a long time and diligently, and now I kept my word to myself, I'm leaving Baku with the "gold" and the FIG Cup.

I confess that before the competition I did not expect that I could compete for the FIG Cup, because I was second in the ranking, but the Irish gymnast made a mistake in qualifying, being left without a final. I understood, this is my chance - I must definitely win," the athlete said.

The exercise on the gymnastic horse performed by a gymnast from Kazakhstan consists of complex combinations, but in the Cup final in Baku, he removed several elements from it.

"Now I have one of the hardest combinations in the world. Initially, I planned to complete the hardest combination, but for the final in Baku I removed several elements from it. I performed it without mistakes, I knew that this was enough to win," he concluded.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup was held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts compete from 34 countries.

After the three stages of the World Cup, which took place in 2022 in this gymnastic discipline in different countries, the competitions in Baku were considered the final stage.

The Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov won a bronze medal in the FIG Cup in the exercises on the rings during the competition.

---

