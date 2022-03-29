By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts have won four medals at the 9th International Tumbling Tournament in Poland.

The gold medals came from Aleksey Karatashov and Adil Hajizade. Tofig Aliyev grabbed silver while Huseyn Asadullayev secured a bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Bilal Gurbanov ranked fourth in the competition while Mikhail Malkin ranked fifth.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has led the list.

