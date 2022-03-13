By Trend

We are very glad that we were able to achieve success at the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, participants of the competition from US Bryden McDougall and Angel Felix told Trend on Saturday.

Recall that the athletes at the World Championships in Baku have two gold medals - in combined and tempo exercises.

The medals won the day before and today mean a lot, they are the result of our hard work and hard training. For success, victory in the Championship, we express our gratitude to our coaches, choreographers, and everyone who supports us on this path. Victories and sports awards motivate us, raise our sports spirit," they stressed.

McDougall and Felix noted that they have been doing acrobatic gymnastics for nine years.

"Gymnastics has opened up many opportunities for us. We are glad that we have connected our lives with sports," the US athletes said.

They also noted the high level of competition organization.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 10 through March 13.

Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship, which is being held in Baku for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups are demonstrating the balance, tempo and combined exercises at the competitions.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz