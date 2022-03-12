By Trend

FIG made a decision to create solidarity fund to support national federations hit by the economic repercussions of the pandemic, Farid Gayibov, European Gymnastics President said, Trend reports citing his statement.

"February promised to be eventful for all sports fans as the 2022 Winter Olympics took place in Beijing (CHN). I was part of these Games for the first time and had an opportunity to compare it to the Summer Games in Gymnastics.

The hosts of this year’s first competitions in Gymnastics proceeded with the organisation of events in February which is usually considered to be the starting point of the competition season.

The year’s first World Cup was organised in Trampoline Gymnastics in Baku (AZE / February 12&13) followed by the World Cup series in Artistic Gymnastics in Cottbus (GER / February 24-27) and Doha (QAT / March 2-5).

From 3 to 6 March, the Acrobatics community gathered in Baku (AZE) for the World Age Group Competitions to be followed by the World Championships from 10 to 13 March.

As of the last 2 events (Doha & Baku), athletes and officials were affected by the decisions made by relevant Sports Organisations due to the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Consequently, Ukrainian National Teams cannot leave the borders of their country to participate at the events as planned.

Following the recommendations from the International Olympic Committee, the Executive Committee (EC) of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) discussed the situation in Europe within the framework of their meetings held in the video conference format on February 25 & 26, in the outcome of which the Russian and Belarusian national flags should not be displayed, and the national anthems should not be played at any FIG-sanctioned events. Further at the FIG EC emergency video conference meeting on March 4, a new decision was made to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from all FIG-sanctioned competitions from March 7. Furthermore, all FIG sanctioned events planned to take place in Russia and Belarus are removed from the FIG Calendar.

The Executive Committee of European Gymnastics, following both the IOC recommendations and FIG decisions, also met online on February 27 and March 4. Based on the FIG decision, no athletes, officials and judges from the Russian Gymnastics Federation and the Belarus Gymnastics Association can participate in any European Gymnastics events.

As a result of this political stance, athletes and gymnasts have suffered the most from these sanctions. To make matters fair and not to single out the gymnasts, European Gymnastics made the decision that all European Gymnastics authorities from Russia and Belarus cannot pursue their functions until further notice. Our athletes and officials from the 3 countries are experiencing big difficulties. We hope that this conflict will soon be resolved and peace will be fully restored in Europe.

For the purpose of further progress, FIG has approved the changes to the Technical Regulations, Accreditation Rules, made a decision to create solidarity fund to support national federations hit by the economic repercussions of the pandemic, as well as confirmed the list for awarding honorary coaches’ diplomas within the framework of the year’s first EC meeting.

We have many competitions ahead. Our destination is known - peace all over the world! The growing generations should thrive in peace, health and happiness, and I hope sport can continue to play its role in achieving the above," the statement said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz