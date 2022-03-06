By Trend

The women's group in the 13-19 age category, representing Azerbaijan at the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, demonstrated the balance exercises as part of the qualifying round, Trend reports.

The women's group scored 28.250.

The Azerbaijani women's group includes Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzade. They demonstrated the tempo exercises on March 5 and scored 26.870.

Thus, the Azerbaijani women's group holds the second intermediate place and scored 55.120 for two exercises.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held from March 3 through March 6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The winners among the women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 age groups were named during the third day of the competitions on March 5.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

