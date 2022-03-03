By Trend

Azerbaijani athletes Nazrin Gasimova and Khanim Mammadzade performing as part of a women's pair presented a balance exercise as part of the 1st day of the 12th World Age Group Competition in Acrobatic Gymnastics in Baku, Trend reports.

Result of Azerbaijani gymnasts was 25.330 points. They are ranking in the fifth intermediate place at the moment. Athletes will perform a tempo exercise tomorrow.

World competition among age groups in acrobatic gymnastics is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on March 3-6.

Number of 438 gymnasts from 24 countries take part in the competition, which is organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

Athletes in the age groups of 12-18 and 13-19 compete in women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

Azerbaijan is represented by a men's pair consisting of Rasul Seidli and Ravan Zeynalli, a women's pair - Nazrin Gasimova and Khanim Mammadzade, a mixed pair - Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin, a women's group - Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, Nazrin Zeynieva at the competitions in the age category of 12-18 years.

Our country is represented by a women's group consisting of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansum Mammadzade in the age category of 13-19 years.

The 12th World Age Group Competition in Acrobatic Gymnastics in Baku is being held with the special permission of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan and in accordance with the existing quarantine rules in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

