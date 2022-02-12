By Trend

Gurkan Mutlu, a Turkish gymnast and participant of the FIG Trampoline World Cup competitions in Baku, said that he feels at home when being in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the gymnast.

"This is the first World Cup of the season, and I was satisfied with my performance. Everything was as I planned. I hope that at the next stage I’ll successfully demonstrate the program. We gain experience with each tournament. The Cup in Baku is important, as it is held under new rules," Mutlu noted.

The athlete stressed that he is very pleased with the organization of the competition in Baku.

"It’s not the first time that I came to Azerbaijan and I know how great international tournaments are held here. The organizers take into account all the details necessary for athletes. I always feel comfortable and cozy here, as if I were at home," the gymnast explained.

He also added that strong gymnasts participate in the Cup competitions, and everyone tries to fully demonstrate their abilities and perform well.

The competitions will be held through February 13 at the National Gymnastics Arena. Azerbaijani team is represented by gymnast Seljan Mahsudova.

Some 63 athletes from 14 countries take part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

The participants of this World Cup include such famous athletes as the representatives of Belarus, Gold medalist of the Rio-2016 Summer Olympic Games, two-time European Champion, winner of the European Games, World Champion – Uladzislau Hancharou, winner of the Tokyo-2020 Summer Olympic Games – Ivan Litvinovich, and five-time World and European Champion - Aleh Rabtsau.

Besides, the representative of Russia, Silver medalist of the World Championships (2021), European Champion (2021) – Iana Lebedeva; the representative of Sweden, three-time World and European Champion – Lina Sjoeberg; the representative of Austria, Bronze medalist of the Youth Olympic Games - Benny Wizani and the representative of Georgia, Silver medalist of the European Games - Luba Golovina are also among the tournament participants.

The competitions are planned to be held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.

