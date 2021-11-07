By Trend

Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov will compete for the gold medal at the United World Wrestling Championship in Belgrade, Trend reports on Nov. 7.

Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg), who started to compete in the 1/8 finals, gained a victory over a wrestler from Moldova at this stage.

Nurmagomedov gained a victory over a German athlete in the 1/4 finals, as well as an Iranian wrestler in the semifinals and reached the final.

---

