By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Futsal Federation is getting ready for the Azerbaijan championship to be held in September.

The championship will bring together eight futsal clubs, including "Araz-Nakhchivan", SC "Neftchi", EKOL, "Record Club", "Alliance" (Lankaran), "Baku Fire", "Hile" and the youth team (U-19 ). The top four clubs will play in the playoffs.

Preparations for the new season in the country's top league have already started.

Notably, futsal is a ball sport played on a hard court, smaller than a football pitch, and mainly indoors. It has similarities to five-a-side football.

The game is played between two teams of five players each, one of whom is the goalkeeper. Unlike some other forms of indoor football, the game is played on a hard court surface delimited by lines; walls or boards are not used.

Azerbaijan had never qualified for the FIFA Futsal World Cup until 2016. However, national futsal players participated in the last five editions of the European Championship.

Now futsal team successfully represents Azerbaijan at multiple international futsal competitions such as the FIFA Futsal World Cup and the European Championships.

In March, the futsal team won another victory in UEFA European Futsal Championship qualifying round. The team defeated Moldova 5: 1 at Baku Sports Palace.

---

