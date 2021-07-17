By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts have successfully performed at the Grand Prix Israel 2021.

Zeynab Hummatova, Leman Alimuradova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina and Narmina Samedova grabbed a bronze medal in the all-around event. The team scored 87.600 points.

The first place was taken by the team of Israel (95.650 points), while the second place went to Ukrainian gymnasts (91.450 points).

Earlier, Azerbaijani gymnasts performed at the first large-scale competition since the pandemic's onset.

Agasif Rahimov and Razia Seidli (mixed pair ) as well as Murad Rafiev and Daniel Abbasov (male pair) took part in the 27th World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships in Geneva.

Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seidli took the 7th position, showing their best result in tempo exercises.

Murad Rafiev and Daniel Abbasov took 9th place, showing the best result in mixed exercises.

They are three-time prize-winners of the European Championship among juniors, but since this year they have been performing in the adult age category.

Notably, the symbolic silhouette of Agasif Rahimov was used in the decoration of the hall where the World Championship was held.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of the FIG 10 strongest federations and for the last three years it has led the list.

---

