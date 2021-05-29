By Trend

The awards ceremony of the winners and prize-winners of the 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in the individual program for men and mixed pairs was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 29, Trend reports.

The first step of the podium in the individual program among men was taken by the Spanish gymnast Miguel Manet, the second - by the Russian athlete Roman Semenov, and the third - by Lucas Barbosa from Brazil.

Among the mixed pairs, athletes from Italy (Mikela Castoldi and David Donati) won the gold medal, the representatives of Hungary - Daniel Bali and Fanny Mazach – the silver, and the Russian pair (Tatyana Konakova and Grigory Shikhaleyev) – the bronze.

Also the VTB award was presented for the best performance in the individual program. It was awarded to the Turkish and Russian gymnasts Aishe Onbashi and Roman Semenov, respectively.

The 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships will be held on May 27-29 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 166 athletes from 22 countries will take part in the event.

The competitions will be held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

---

