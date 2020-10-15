By Laman Ismayilova

National rhythmic gymnastics team has recently visited Ganja city, which underwent the missile attack by the Armenian armed forces.

The members of the team in group exercises and Zohra Aghamirova expressed their support to rhythmic gymnasts from Ganja. The national team presented gifts to the gymnasts from Ganja.

The gymnasts also visited the scene of action, where the missile hit the ground and ruined the buildings.

The athletes laid flowers there, as a sign of respect to those who died as a result of the attacks.

Azerbaijan's second-largest city Ganja was once again attacked by a missile on October 11, 2020. As a result of Armenia's missile attack, 10 civilians were killed and 34 people were wounded, including 6 children.

Members of the team also visited the families of those suffering from the attack.

Speaking about the situation, head coach of national team Mariana Vasileva stressed that she was very saddened by what happened and what she saw.

"It is a completely different feeling to see what has happened with your own eyes, not in pictures, to hear the sufferers and what they had gone through. For me, it is extremely hard to see the grief on the faces of children who have lost their parents. Some of them do not even understand what happened. Children who lost their mothers think that they will return. I will never forget what I saw here today," she said.

Vasileva stated that the whole world should know the truth.

On behalf of the entire gymnastics community, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes wounded people to get well soon!

