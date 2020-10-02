By Laman Ismayilova

Qarabag FC has reached the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. The football team faced Poland's Legia in the UEFA Europa League play-offs. The match ended with the score 0: 3 in favor of Qarabag FC.

The football players Patrick Andrade, Abdullah Zubir and Filip Ozobich scored goals.

Formed in 1987, Qarabag football club originates from Azerbaijan’s Armenian-occupied Agdam town that has turned into a "ghost town" due to the scale of its destruction during the war but has not played in its hometown since 1993 due to occupation. The club is now based in capital Baku.

Qarabag’s manager is Azerbaijani football player Gurban Gurbanov who has been managing the club since 2008.

After beating the Netherlands club Twente in 2014, Qarabag qualified for the 2014-2015 UEFA Europa League group stage for the first time in its history and became the second Azerbaijani team reaching the European competitions group stage.

In 2017, Qarabag became the first Azerbaijani club to qualify for the group stages of the UEFA Champions League after beating Danish club Copenhagen and drew in the Group C alongside Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Roma.

The crest on the club emblem is the symbol of the Karabakh, which was produced by English designers and based on the Karabakh horse and stems from the club's nickname "The Horsemen".

---

