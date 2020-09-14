By Akbar Mammadov

The Baku Water Sports Palace hosted the Azerbaijani championships in power sports - strongmen and “strict curl” on September 12.

The strongmen competitions was held three movements and 4 weight classes - 80, 95, 110 kg and over 110 kg. The competition was refereed by international referee Eldar Mammadov.

The competition was attended by 20 sportsmen, while 50 athletes in 10 weight categories in each category competed for the “strict curl” championship.

In the “strict curl” competitions, athletes competed in the U-23 and senior age categories.

The winners were awarded medals by Azerbaijani Strongmen Federation.

It should be noted that the championships was organized in accordance with the quarantine rules approved by the Operative Headquarters of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Thus, every participant underwent a coronavirus test before the competition. The temperature of all athletes, as well as coaches, referees and officials was measured, and special disinfectant solutions were used. The competition was held outdoors using a medical mask and by observing social distancing rules.

---

