Baku will host the 55 European Championship among adults and next Para-Karate European tournament this month.

The prestigious competition, which will be held in four tatamis in the National Gymnastic Arena between 25 and 29 March, will be refereed by 120 international referees, including four Azerbaijani ones.

Some 460 sportsmen from 43 countries will attend the 55 European Championship providing license points for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. 33 sportsmen from six countries in the Para-Karate championship have officially confirmed their participation.

Due to COVID-19 epidemic, the Italian team, one of the strongest teams of the European continent, will participate in the championship with eight sportsmen.

The Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the European Karate Federation (ECF) Esteban Perez said that although the registration period has ended, teams coming to Azerbaijan will be registered in the period of the pre-race.

ECF officials coming to the continent championship and representatives of the participating countries’ federations, as well as the squad of a number of teams will stay in “Boulevard Hotel”, while the majority of the teams will be placed in the Athletes village.

